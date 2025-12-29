Ex-Dividend Reminder: CareTrust REIT, Agree Realty and BancFirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), and BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 1/15/26, Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.262 on 1/15/26, and BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of CTRE's recent stock price of $36.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of CareTrust REIT Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when CTRE shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADC to open 0.36% lower in price and for BANF to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRE, ADC, and BANF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for CareTrust REIT Inc, 4.34% for Agree Realty Corp., and 1.79% for BancFirst Corp..

In Monday trading, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Agree Realty Corp. shares are trading flat, and BancFirst Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of HFGM

 Institutional Holders of CW

 CLRM shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.