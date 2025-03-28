Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cardinal Health, Agilent Technologies and Encompass Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/25, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5056 on 4/15/25, Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.248 on 4/23/25, and Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of CAH's recent stock price of $136.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CAH shares open for trading on 4/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for A to open 0.21% lower in price and for EHC to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAH, A, and EHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Cardinal Health, Inc., 0.83% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., and 0.67% for Encompass Health Corp.

In Friday trading, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Consumer Services Dividend Stock List

 JAMF market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STIX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.