Markets
CAH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cardinal Health, Agilent Technologies and Encompass Health

March 28, 2025 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/25, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5056 on 4/15/25, Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.248 on 4/23/25, and Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of CAH's recent stock price of $136.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CAH shares open for trading on 4/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for A to open 0.21% lower in price and for EHC to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAH, A, and EHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):

CAH+Dividend+History+Chart

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):

A+Dividend+History+Chart

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):

EHC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Cardinal Health, Inc., 0.83% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., and 0.67% for Encompass Health Corp.

In Friday trading, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
 JAMF market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Services Dividend Stock List-> JAMF market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STIX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAH
A
EHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.