Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell's, Sysco and Match Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/25, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB), Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell's Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/4/25, Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/25/25, and Match Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/18/25. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $30.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Campbell's Company to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 7/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for SYY to open 0.71% lower in price and for MTCH to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, SYY, and MTCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB):



Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.09% for Campbell's Company, 2.85% for Sysco Corp, and 2.46% for Match Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Campbell's Company shares are currently off about 0.5%, Sysco Corp shares are up about 1%, and Match Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

