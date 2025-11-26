Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cabot, Dow and Silvercorp Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), and Silvercorp Metals Inc (Symbol: SVM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/12/25, Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/12/25, and Silvercorp Metals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.0125 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $64.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for DOW to open 1.51% lower in price and for SVM to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBT, DOW, and SVM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



Silvercorp Metals Inc (Symbol: SVM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Cabot Corp., 6.03% for Dow Inc, and 0.37% for Silvercorp Metals Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently up about 3.7%, Dow Inc shares are up about 3%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

