Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cabot, Advanced Drainage Systems and UFP Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/13/24, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/13/24, and UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $103.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.10% lower in price and for UFPI to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBT, WMS, and UFPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Cabot Corp., 0.40% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 1.09% for UFP Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are off about 3%, and UFP Industries Inc shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

