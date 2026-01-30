Ex-Dividend Reminder: Byline Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/26, Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Byline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/17/26, Five Star Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/9/26, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of BY's recent stock price of $31.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Byline Bancorp Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when BY shares open for trading on 2/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for FSBC to open 0.51% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BY, FSBC, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY):



Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Byline Bancorp Inc, 2.03% for Five Star Bancorp, and 2.43% for 1st Source Corp.

In Friday trading, Byline Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, Five Star Bancorp shares are up about 2.8%, and 1st Source Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

