Ex-Dividend Reminder: BW LPG, Brookfield Infrastructure and Triple Flag Precious Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP), Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BW LPG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/9/25, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/30/25, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of BWLP's recent stock price of $10.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of BW LPG Ltd to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when BWLP shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BIPC to open 1.09% lower in price and for TFPM to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWLP, BIPC, and TFPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP):



Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.19% for BW LPG Ltd, 4.37% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, and 1.02% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BW LPG Ltd shares are currently up about 4%, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

