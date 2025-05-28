Markets
BWLP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: BW LPG, Brookfield Infrastructure and Triple Flag Precious Metals

May 28, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP), Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BW LPG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/9/25, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/30/25, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of BWLP's recent stock price of $10.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of BW LPG Ltd to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when BWLP shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BIPC to open 1.09% lower in price and for TFPM to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWLP, BIPC, and TFPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP):

BWLP+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):

BIPC+Dividend+History+Chart

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):

TFPM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.19% for BW LPG Ltd, 4.37% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, and 1.02% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

In Wednesday trading, BW LPG Ltd shares are currently up about 4%, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 XSMO Dividend History
 EJH market cap history
 GBNH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XSMO Dividend History-> EJH market cap history-> GBNH Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWLP
BIPC
TFPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.