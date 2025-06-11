Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield, Interparfums and Leggett & Platt

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN), Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR), and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/30/25, Interparfums Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/30/25, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of BN's recent stock price of $59.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Brookfield Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when BN shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for IPAR to open 0.57% lower in price and for LEG to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BN, IPAR, and LEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):



Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR):



Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Brookfield Corp, 2.29% for Interparfums Inc, and 2.08% for Leggett & Platt, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Interparfums Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are up about 4% on the day.

