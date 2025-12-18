Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadcom, Western Union and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/25, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/31/25, Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 12/31/25, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/12/26. As a percentage of AVGO's recent stock price of $326.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Broadcom Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when AVGO shares open for trading on 12/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for WU to open 2.44% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVGO, WU, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Broadcom Inc, 9.74% for Western Union Co, and 1.94% for Toro Company.

In Thursday trading, Broadcom Inc shares are currently off about 4.5%, Western Union Co shares are up about 0.4%, and Toro Company shares are up about 10.7% on the day.

