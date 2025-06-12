Ex-Dividend Reminder: Boyd Gaming, Meta Platforms and Meritage Homes

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), and Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/15/25, Meta Platforms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/26/25, and Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of BYD's recent stock price of $75.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when BYD shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for META to open 0.08% lower in price and for MTH to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BYD, META, and MTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Boyd Gaming Corp., 0.30% for Meta Platforms Inc, and 2.62% for Meritage Homes Corp.

In Thursday trading, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Meta Platforms Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Meritage Homes Corp shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

