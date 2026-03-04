Ex-Dividend Reminder: Booking Holdings, Teleflex and CRH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Booking Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $10.50 on 3/31/26, Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/31/26, and CRH plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/8/26. As a percentage of BKNG's recent stock price of $4153.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Booking Holdings Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when BKNG shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for TFX to open 0.28% lower in price and for CRH to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKNG, TFX, and CRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Booking Holdings Inc, 1.11% for Teleflex Incorporated, and 1.37% for CRH plc.

In Wednesday trading, Booking Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Teleflex Incorporated shares are down about 0.6%, and CRH plc shares are off about 3.5% on the day.

