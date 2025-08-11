Ex-Dividend Reminder: BOK Financial, WisdomTree and Easterly Government Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/25, BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT), and Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 8/27/25, WisdomTree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/27/25, and Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/25/25. As a percentage of BOKF's recent stock price of $101.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of BOK Financial Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when BOKF shares open for trading on 8/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for WT to open 0.23% lower in price and for DEA to open 2.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOKF, WT, and DEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for BOK Financial Corp, 0.92% for WisdomTree Inc, and 8.16% for Easterly Government Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, BOK Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1%, WisdomTree Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

