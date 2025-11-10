Ex-Dividend Reminder: BOK Financial, Employers Holdings and WisdomTree

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), and WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 11/26/25, Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 11/26/25, and WisdomTree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of BOKF's recent stock price of $108.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of BOK Financial Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when BOKF shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for EIG to open 0.83% lower in price and for WT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BOKF, EIG, and WT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for BOK Financial Corp, 3.33% for Employers Holdings Inc, and 1.04% for WisdomTree Inc.

In Monday trading, BOK Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Employers Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and WisdomTree Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

