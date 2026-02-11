Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bio-Techne, 3M and Eli Lilly

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bio-Techne Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 2/27/26, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 3/12/26, and Eli Lilly will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of TECH's recent stock price of $64.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Bio-Techne Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when TECH shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.45% lower in price and for LLY to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TECH, MMM, and LLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for Bio-Techne Corp, 1.80% for 3M Co, and 0.68% for Eli Lilly.

In Wednesday trading, Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently off about 1%, 3M Co shares are up about 1.9%, and Eli Lilly shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

