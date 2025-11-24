Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bgc Group, Sun Life Financial and Manulife Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/25, Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/10/25, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 12/31/25, and Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/19/25. As a percentage of BGC's recent stock price of $8.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Bgc Group Inc - Class A to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when BGC shares open for trading on 11/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.54% lower in price and for MFC to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGC, SLF, and MFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A, 6.18% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 5.10% for Manulife Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 2.6%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Manulife Financial Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

