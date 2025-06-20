Markets
WRB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkley, STMicroelectronics and Playtika Holding

June 20, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/25, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB), STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM), and Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkley Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/30/25, STMicroelectronics NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/1/25, and Playtika Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/7/25. As a percentage of WRB's recent stock price of $72.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Berkley Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when WRB shares open for trading on 6/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for STM to open 0.31% lower in price and for PLTK to open 2.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRB, STM, and PLTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB):

WRB+Dividend+History+Chart

STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM):

STM+Dividend+History+Chart

Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK):

PLTK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for Berkley Corp, 1.24% for STMicroelectronics NV, and 8.76% for Playtika Holding Corp.

In Friday trading, Berkley Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, STMicroelectronics NV shares are up about 0.8%, and Playtika Holding Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
