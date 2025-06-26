Ex-Dividend Reminder: Benchmark Electronics, Granite Construction and Veralto

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE), Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), and Veralto Corp (Symbol: VLTO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/11/25, Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/15/25, and Veralto Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of BHE's recent stock price of $38.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when BHE shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for GVA to open 0.14% lower in price and for VLTO to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHE, GVA, and VLTO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



Veralto Corp (Symbol: VLTO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., 0.57% for Granite Construction Inc, and 0.44% for Veralto Corp.

In Thursday trading, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Granite Construction Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Veralto Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

