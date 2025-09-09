Ex-Dividend Reminder: Belden, Vishay Intertechnology and Nordson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/25, Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/7/25, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/25/25, and Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of BDC's recent stock price of $130.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Belden Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when BDC shares open for trading on 9/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for VSH to open 0.65% lower in price and for NDSN to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDC, VSH, and NDSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for Belden Inc, 2.61% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and 1.45% for Nordson Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Belden Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are down about 1.4%, and Nordson Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MUAC Videos

 NUBIU Historical Stock Prices

 BLDP shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.