Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bath & Body Works, U.S. Physical Therapy and Viatris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/24, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/6/24, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/13/24, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of BBWI's recent stock price of $33.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Bath & Body Works Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when BBWI shares open for trading on 8/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for USPH to open 0.54% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBWI, USPH, and VTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Bath & Body Works Inc, 2.15% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., and 4.12% for Viatris Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Bath & Body Works Inc shares are currently off about 3.1%, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are down about 2.6%, and Viatris Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PICO YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of QQQM

 CPLG Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.