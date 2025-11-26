Ex-Dividend Reminder: Barrick Mining, Dover and Curtiss-Wright

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Barrick Mining Corp (Symbol: B), Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Barrick Mining Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 12/15/25, Dover Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/15/25, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of B's recent stock price of $39.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Barrick Mining Corp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when B shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for DOV to open 0.28% lower in price and for CW to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for B, DOV, and CW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Barrick Mining Corp (Symbol: B):



Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Barrick Mining Corp, 1.12% for Dover Corp, and 0.17% for Curtiss-Wright Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Barrick Mining Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, Dover Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Air Services Other Dividend Stocks

 Funds Holding UNTK

 NVGS Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.