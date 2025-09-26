Markets
BANF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: BancFirst, BXP and LXP Industrial Trust

September 26, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF), BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP), and LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 10/15/25, BXP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/31/25, and LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of BANF's recent stock price of $130.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of BancFirst Corp. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when BANF shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BXP to open 0.93% lower in price and for LXP to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANF, BXP, and LXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):

BANF+Dividend+History+Chart

BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP):

BXP+Dividend+History+Chart

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):

LXP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for BancFirst Corp., 3.72% for BXP Inc, and 5.91% for LXP Industrial Trust.

In Friday trading, BancFirst Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, BXP Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and LXP Industrial Trust shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of MRF
 OBDE shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding WAVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MRF-> OBDE shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding WAVX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BANF
BXP
LXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.