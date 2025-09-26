Ex-Dividend Reminder: BancFirst, BXP and LXP Industrial Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF), BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP), and LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 10/15/25, BXP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/31/25, and LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of BANF's recent stock price of $130.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of BancFirst Corp. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when BANF shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BXP to open 0.93% lower in price and for LXP to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BANF, BXP, and LXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP):



LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for BancFirst Corp., 3.72% for BXP Inc, and 5.91% for LXP Industrial Trust.

In Friday trading, BancFirst Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, BXP Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and LXP Industrial Trust shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of MRF

 OBDE shares outstanding history

 Funds Holding WAVX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.