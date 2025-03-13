News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Intercontinental Exchange and Fidelity National Financial

March 13, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), and Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/31/25, Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/31/25, and Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of BCSF's recent stock price of $16.59, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when BCSF shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for ICE to open 0.28% lower in price and for FNF to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCSF, ICE, and FNF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):

BCSF+Dividend+History+Chart

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):

ICE+Dividend+History+Chart

Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):

FNF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.13% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, 1.14% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc, and 3.24% for Fidelity National Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

