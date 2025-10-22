Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bae Sys, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Procter & Gamble

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/25, Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF), Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bae Sys plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.135 on 12/3/25, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/7/25, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0568 on 11/17/25. As a percentage of BAESF's recent stock price of $25.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Bae Sys plc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when BAESF shares open for trading on 10/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for COKE to open 0.19% lower in price and for PG to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAESF, COKE, and PG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESF):

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Bae Sys plc, 0.75% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, and 2.79% for Procter & Gamble Company.

In Wednesday trading, Bae Sys plc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Procter & Gamble Company shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

