Ex-Dividend Reminder: Badger Meter, Microchip Technology and Global Ship Lease

November 20, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/6/24, Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 12/6/24, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of BMI's recent stock price of $211.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Badger Meter Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when BMI shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for MCHP to open 0.70% lower in price and for GSL to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMI, MCHP, and GSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):

BMI+Dividend+History+Chart

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):

MCHP+Dividend+History+Chart

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):

GSL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Badger Meter Inc, 2.81% for Microchip Technology Inc, and 7.63% for Global Ship Lease, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Badger Meter Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Microchip Technology Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

