Markets
AVY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Avery Dennison, Noble and Halliburton

March 02, 2026 — 10:14 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 3/18/26, Noble Corporation plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/19/26, and Halliburton Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/25/26. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $196.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Avery Dennison Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when AVY shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for NE to open 1.10% lower in price and for HAL to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AVY, NE, and HAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):

AVY+Dividend+History+Chart

Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE):

NE+Dividend+History+Chart

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL):

HAL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Avery Dennison Corp, 4.40% for Noble Corporation plc, and 1.89% for Halliburton Company.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Noble Corporation plc shares are up about 1.2%, and Halliburton Company shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of TAGS
 Funds Holding GDO
 CSCO Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of TAGS-> Funds Holding GDO-> CSCO Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVY
NE
HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.