Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autoliv, Whirlpool and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 12/10/25, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/15/25, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $117.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when ALV shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.31% lower in price and for WING to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALV, WHR, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Autoliv Inc, 5.24% for Whirlpool Corp, and 0.52% for Wingstop Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Whirlpool Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Wingstop Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RNDY

 PINC market cap history

 RNTX shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.