Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmos Energy, Johnson & Johnson and Marex Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/25, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), and Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 6/9/25, Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 6/10/25, and Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of ATO's recent stock price of $155.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Atmos Energy Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when ATO shares open for trading on 5/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for JNJ to open 0.85% lower in price and for MRX to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATO, JNJ, and MRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: MRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Atmos Energy Corp., 3.41% for Johnson & Johnson, and 1.37% for Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares.

In Friday trading, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Johnson & Johnson shares are down about 0.4%, and Marex Group plc - Ordinary Shares shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Selling Puts For Income

 VIE shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of PCRX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.