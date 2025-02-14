Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atkore, Landstar System and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atkore Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/28/25, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/11/25, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/4/25. As a percentage of ATKR's recent stock price of $69.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Atkore Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when ATKR shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.23% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATKR, LSTR, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Atkore Inc, 0.90% for Landstar System, Inc., and 0.19% for Jabil Inc.

In Friday trading, Atkore Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Jabil Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

