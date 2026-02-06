Ex-Dividend Reminder: Asml Hldg, Levi Strauss and American Water Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/26, Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF), Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Asml Hldg NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 2/18/26, Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 2/25/26, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 3/3/26. As a percentage of ASMLF's recent stock price of $1343.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Asml Hldg NV to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when ASMLF shares open for trading on 2/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for LEVI to open 0.70% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASMLF, LEVI, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Asml Hldg NV (Symbol: ASMLF):



Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for Asml Hldg NV, 2.81% for Levi Strauss & Co., and 2.63% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Friday trading, Asml Hldg NV shares are currently up about 0.4%, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are off about 1.8%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

