Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, Open Text and Exponent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/20/25, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 6/20/25, and Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of AJG's recent stock price of $345.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AJG shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.93% lower in price and for EXPO to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AJG, OTEX, and EXPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., 3.70% for Open Text Corp, and 1.53% for Exponent Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently off about 1%, Open Text Corp shares are up about 1%, and Exponent Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Newsletters

 FALN Average Annual Return

 RXD Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.