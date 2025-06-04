Markets
AJG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, Open Text and Exponent

June 04, 2025 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/20/25, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 6/20/25, and Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of AJG's recent stock price of $345.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AJG shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.93% lower in price and for EXPO to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AJG, OTEX, and EXPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):

AJG+Dividend+History+Chart

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):

OTEX+Dividend+History+Chart

Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO):

EXPO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., 3.70% for Open Text Corp, and 1.53% for Exponent Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently off about 1%, Open Text Corp shares are up about 1%, and Exponent Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Newsletters
 FALN Average Annual Return
 RXD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Newsletters-> FALN Average Annual Return-> RXD Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AJG
OTEX
EXPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.