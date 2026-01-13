Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Arcosa and VSEC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/15/26, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), and VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 1/29/26, Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/30/26, and VSE Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/29/26. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $18.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 1/15/26. Similarly, investors should look for ACA to open 0.05% lower in price and for VSEC to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, ACA, and VSEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.44% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 0.18% for Arcosa Inc, and 0.19% for VSE Corp..

In Tuesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 3%, Arcosa Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and VSE Corp. shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

