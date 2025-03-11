Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aris Water Solutions, Insperity and Vishay Intertechnology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/25, Aris Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: ARIS), Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aris Water Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/27/25, Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/27/25, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of ARIS's recent stock price of $28.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ARIS shares open for trading on 3/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for NSP to open 0.64% lower in price and for VSH to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARIS, NSP, and VSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aris Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: ARIS):



Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for Aris Water Solutions Inc, 2.55% for Insperity Inc, and 2.27% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Aris Water Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 4.9%, Insperity Inc shares are up about 4.3%, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

