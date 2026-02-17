Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Materials, Verisign and Powell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/26, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), and Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/12/26, Verisign Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 2/27/26, and Powell Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $354.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Applied Materials, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when AMAT shares open for trading on 2/19/26. Similarly, investors should look for VRSN to open 0.37% lower in price and for POWL to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAT, VRSN, and POWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN):



Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for Applied Materials, Inc., 1.48% for Verisign Inc, and 0.18% for Powell Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 8.1%, Verisign Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Powell Industries, Inc. shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

