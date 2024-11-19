Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Materials, Microsoft and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/24, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/12/24, Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 12/12/24, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $170.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Applied Materials, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when AMAT shares open for trading on 11/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSFT to open 0.20% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAT, MSFT, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Applied Materials, Inc., 0.80% for Microsoft Corporation, and 0.27% for Vontier Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Microsoft Corporation shares are up about 0.2%, and Vontier Corp shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

