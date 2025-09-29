Ex-Dividend Reminder: Andersons, Ingredion and Wolverine World Wide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/25, Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 10/22/25, Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 10/21/25, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of ANDE's recent stock price of $40.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Andersons Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when ANDE shares open for trading on 10/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for INGR to open 0.68% lower in price and for WWW to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANDE, INGR, and WWW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):



Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Andersons Inc, 2.71% for Ingredion Inc, and 1.43% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc..

In Monday trading, Andersons Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, Ingredion Inc shares are trading flat, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

