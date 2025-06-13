Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amphenol, Toro and Ecolab

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/25, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/9/25, Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 7/11/25, and Ecolab Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of APH's recent stock price of $94.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Amphenol Corp. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when APH shares open for trading on 6/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for TTC to open 0.54% lower in price and for ECL to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APH, TTC, and ECL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Amphenol Corp., 2.18% for Toro Company, and 0.96% for Ecolab Inc.

In Friday trading, Amphenol Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Toro Company shares are off about 1.3%, and Ecolab Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

