Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amerant Bancorp, Sandy Spring Bancorp and Tpg

November 12, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), and Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 11/29/24, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/21/24, and Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of AMTB's recent stock price of $24.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when AMTB shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SASR to open 0.89% lower in price and for TPG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMTB, SASR, and TPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, 3.55% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, and 2.21% for Tpg Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

