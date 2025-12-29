Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amdocs, FMC and TC Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), and TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.527 on 1/30/26, FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/15/26, and TC Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of DOX's recent stock price of $81.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Amdocs Ltd. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when DOX shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for FMC to open 0.59% lower in price and for TRP to open 1.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOX, FMC, and TRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):



TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Amdocs Ltd., 2.36% for FMC Corp., and 6.09% for TC Energy Corp.

In Monday trading, Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.5%, FMC Corp. shares are up about 1.7%, and TC Energy Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

