Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Tractor Supply and

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/25, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1275 on 3/18/25, Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/11/25, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $10.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 2/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for TSCO to open 0.41% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, TSCO, and AVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for Amcor plc, 1.63% for Tractor Supply Co., and 5.17% for Avista Corp.

In Monday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Tractor Supply Co. shares are down about 2.4%, and Avista Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETF Fund Flows

 Trimble RSI

 OCI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.