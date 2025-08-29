Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alight, Ubiquiti and Analog Devices

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT), Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alight Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/15/25, Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/8/25, and Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 9/16/25. As a percentage of ALIT's recent stock price of $3.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Alight Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when ALIT shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for UI to open 0.15% lower in price and for ADI to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALIT, UI, and ADI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT):



Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Alight Inc, 0.60% for Ubiquiti Inc, and 1.56% for Analog Devices Inc.

In Friday trading, Alight Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Ubiquiti Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Analog Devices Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

