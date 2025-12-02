Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alamos Gold, Mosaic and Noble

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/25, Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI), Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), and Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/18/25, Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/18/25, and Noble Corporation plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of AGI's recent stock price of $37.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Alamos Gold Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when AGI shares open for trading on 12/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for MOS to open 0.88% lower in price and for NE to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGI, MOS, and NE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Alamos Gold Inc, 3.53% for Mosaic Co, and 6.38% for Noble Corporation plc.

In Tuesday trading, Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Mosaic Co shares are up about 1.9%, and Noble Corporation plc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Utilities Dividend Stock List

 GLV Videos

 Funds Holding PAIC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.