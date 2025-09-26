Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Ensign Group and Stryker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG), and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.248 on 10/22/25, Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 10/31/25, and Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $121.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for ENSG to open 0.04% lower in price and for SYK to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for A, ENSG, and SYK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 0.15% for Ensign Group Inc, and 0.91% for Stryker Corp.

In Friday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently off about 2%, Ensign Group Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Stryker Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SOVO Videos

 ARWR market cap history

 RVI Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.