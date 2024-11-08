Ex-Dividend Reminder: AdvanSix, PPG Industries Inc and ArcelorMittal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/24, AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AdvanSix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 11/26/24, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/12/24, and ArcelorMittal SA will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 12/4/24. As a percentage of ASIX's recent stock price of $31.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of AdvanSix Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ASIX shares open for trading on 11/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.54% lower in price and for MT to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASIX, PPG, and MT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for AdvanSix Inc, 2.16% for PPG Industries Inc, and 1.89% for ArcelorMittal SA.

In Friday trading, AdvanSix Inc shares are currently down about 1.9%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and ArcelorMittal SA shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

