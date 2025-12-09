Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, Spire and Sempra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/11/25, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 1/8/26, Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 1/5/26, and Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.645 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $8.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 12/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for SR to open 1.00% lower in price and for SRE to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, SR, and SRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for ADT Inc, 4.01% for Spire Inc, and 2.93% for Sempra.

In Tuesday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Spire Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Sempra shares are off about 2.8% on the day.

