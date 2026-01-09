Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Repsol and GFL Environmental

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/26, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF), and GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 2/13/26, Repsol Ypf S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 1/14/26, and GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0154 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $281.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 1/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for REPYF to open 2.62% lower in price and for GFL to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, REPYF, and GFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF):



GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Accenture plc, 5.25% for Repsol Ypf S A, and 0.15% for GFL Environmental Inc.

In Friday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently up about 2.9%, Repsol Ypf S A shares are up about 0.3%, and GFL Environmental Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

