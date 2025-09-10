Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acadian Asset Management, NAPCO Security Technologies and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acadian Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/26/25, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/3/25, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.54 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of AAMI's recent stock price of $46.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when AAMI shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.35% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAMI, NSSC, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.09% for Acadian Asset Management Inc, 1.40% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 2.07% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Acadian Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 3.8%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

