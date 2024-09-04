Ex-Dividend Reminder: AAON, Exponent and L3Harris Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AAON, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/27/24, Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/20/24, and L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of AAON's recent stock price of $89.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of AAON, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when AAON shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for EXPO to open 0.26% lower in price and for LHX to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAON, EXPO, and LHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.36% for AAON, Inc., 1.05% for Exponent Inc., and 1.97% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AAON, Inc. shares are currently down about 6.5%, Exponent Inc. shares are down about 1.8%, and L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

