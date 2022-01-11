Ex-Dividend Reminder: Science Applications International, General Dynamics and McGrath RentCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/22, Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), and McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/28/22, General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 2/4/22, and McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of SAIC's recent stock price of $85.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Science Applications International Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SAIC shares open for trading on 1/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for GD to open 0.56% lower in price and for MGRC to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAIC, GD, and MGRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):



General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for Science Applications International Corp, 2.25% for General Dynamics Corp, and 2.22% for McGrath RentCorp.

In Tuesday trading, Science Applications International Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, General Dynamics Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and McGrath RentCorp shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.