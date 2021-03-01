Ex-Dividend Reminder: La-Z-Boy, Lear and Eversource Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/21, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/15/21, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/23/21, and Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $42.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 3/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.15% lower in price and for ES to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LZB, LEA, and ES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for La-Z-Boy Inc., 0.59% for Lear Corp., and 3.00% for Eversource Energy.

In Monday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Lear Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and Eversource Energy shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

