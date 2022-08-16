Ex-Dividend Reminder: BWX Technologies, Bunge and Minerals Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/8/22, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 9/2/22, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/9/22. As a percentage of BWXT's recent stock price of $54.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of BWX Technologies inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when BWXT shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.62% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWXT, BG, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for BWX Technologies inc, 2.49% for Bunge Ltd., and 0.31% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, BWX Technologies inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Bunge Ltd. shares are trading flat, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

